Planning application lodged to change premises from public house to three apartments

A planning application has been lodged to change the use of a premises from a public house to three apartments.

The address of the development is No. 44 and No. 17, Castle Hill, Carlow Town, and the applicants are James, Michael, Thomas Ryan and Ryan Building Contractors.

The proposed development is for a change-of-use from Assembly and Recreation (public house) and shop unit, to three residential apartments on the ground floor of the building.

It includes the demolition of storage shed, demolition and extension to part of footprint of building, re-arrangement of internal walls, alterations to window and door openings, including front facade, replacement of windows and doors, removal of all decorative timber surrounds and signage to front facade, car park and public amenity space to rear and all associated site works.

A decision is due by the local authority on August 25.