'We will be going down the road of evictions,' says housing boss over anti-social behaviour

"We will be going down the road of evictions," Carlow's Director of Services for Housing, Michael Brennan, has said as the Council look to take on anti-social behaviour and neighbours from hell.

Mr Brennan made the remarks at this month's meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District when members were discussing the issues of anti-social behaviour in local authority housing.

A Tenant Liaison Officer for the Council has been appointed and will take up the role on July 15 and anti-social behaviour issues will be their "priority".

Mr Brennan said: "We will be going down the road of evictions...absolutely," as the local authority looks to enforce anti-social behaviour guidelines.

All tenants are assessed and vetted and Cllr Michael Doran said a "partner or a friend or an associate moves in" to which Mr Brennan added: "That's the issue."

The Director warned that if tenants are evicted the Council will not be re-housing them.