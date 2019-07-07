'We will be going down the road of evictions,' says housing boss over anti-social behaviour
File photo
"We will be going down the road of evictions," Carlow's Director of Services for Housing, Michael Brennan, has said as the Council look to take on anti-social behaviour and neighbours from hell.
Mr Brennan made the remarks at this month's meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District when members were discussing the issues of anti-social behaviour in local authority housing.
A Tenant Liaison Officer for the Council has been appointed and will take up the role on July 15 and anti-social behaviour issues will be their "priority".
Mr Brennan said: "We will be going down the road of evictions...absolutely," as the local authority looks to enforce anti-social behaviour guidelines.
All tenants are assessed and vetted and Cllr Michael Doran said a "partner or a friend or an associate moves in" to which Mr Brennan added: "That's the issue."
The Director warned that if tenants are evicted the Council will not be re-housing them.
