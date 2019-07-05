Bagenalstown Fire Station to get new roof and showers to improve working conditions

Bagenalstown Fire Station is to get a new roof and showers to improve conditions for firefighters.

A tender document is currently being prepared for design and consultancy services to carry out repair and refurbishment works to the existing fabric and structure of Muine Bheag Fire Station.

It is anticipated that the works will consist of the existing station roof being replaced, underpinning and structural works to the rear station wall which has subsided, rewiring of the building as well as improvements to plumbing, showering and sanitary facilities.

These works will significantly improve conditions for firefighters at the station.

A site survey was previously conducted of Bagenalstown Fire Station which discovered "many structural deficiencies" within the building.

It was revealed that the €450,000 refurbishment previously granted "may not fully cover the extent of the works required to ensure the structural integrity of the building".