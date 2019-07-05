Abandoned cars issue persists in Carlow with fourteen more cases in last two months
Shocking!
File photo: Abandoned car
The abandoned cars issue has persisted in Carlow with fourteen more cases in the last two months, it has been revealed.
During May and June there were a further fourteen cases of abandoned cars being investigated by Carlow County Council bringing the total to 41 for this year.
Together with cars abandoned an investigation was concluded on an End of Life vehicle site where a further 12 vehicles were removed to a registered End of Life vehicles scrap yard.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on