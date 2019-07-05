Council hosting two free 'Hazardous Waste Drop Off' days for householders in Carlow
This event is for householders only, commercial operators will be refused entry
The Powerstown facility
The Environment Department of Carlow County Council are hosting two free "Hazardous Waste Drop Off" days for householders in Carlow Town and county.
This gives householders an opportunity to dispose of hazardous waste in an appropriate and safe environmental manner.
Householders will have the opportunity to drop off items at:
Powerstown Civic Amenity Site on Friday, July 26 from 9am -3pm
Kernanstown Industrial Estate on Saturday, July 27 from 9am -3pm
Items accepted are as follows:
Oil based Paints, Varnishes, & Thinners
Engine Oil,
Oil Filters,
Adhesives
Aerosols,
Herbicides & Pesticides,
Medicines,
Batteries,
They will NOT be accepting
Empty paint cans
Domestic oil tankers
