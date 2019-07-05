UPDATE: ESB issues appeal to customers after spate of power outages in Carlow Town

ESB Networks have confirmed that more than 500 homes, businesses and farms were without power from 4pm on Thursday, July 4 in the Pollerton region of Carlow.

ESB Networks crews were mobilised immediately with supply restored to all affected customers by 5.40pm.

When asked by Carlow Live what has been causing the recent outages, the ESB said it is still investigating the cause of the fault and are carrying out essential works to mitigate recent outages on the 60Km Pollerton electricity line.

It added: "This work includes the installation of automated devices on the rural section of the line, on which a majority of the most recent outages are occurring.

"ESB Networks is appealing to customers to contact them at 1850 372 999 should they see any activity obstructing the infrastructure, such as wildlife and farm animals.

"ESB Networks apologies to all affected customers in the region."