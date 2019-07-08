Calls for hedging on approach road to Duckett's Grove to be cut back over safety concerns

Calls have been made for hedging on the approach road to Duckett's Grove to be cut back over safety concerns.

Meanwhile it has also been revealed that a Tour Guide is to be put in place at the site "under the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection".

In a motion before full Council on Monday, Cllr Fergal Browne and Cllr John Murphy asked that Carlow County Council ensure tea and coffee facilities are available every weekend and public holidays at the site.

They also want open access to the castle and for the local authority to ensure the "excellent garden facilities are maintained and further developed" and hedging on the approach road to Duckett's Grove be cut back to make it safer for road users.

In a written response, the Council said: "Tea and coffee facilities will be available every weekend and public holidays.

"The gardens will continue to be maintained to the current high standards and interviews for the Gardener/Horticulturist are scheduled for July 16, 2019.

"A position of Tour Guide has been applied for under the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, which is currently awaiting confirmation of applicant's start date.

"Access to the interior of the mansion area will be facilitated once the tour guide is in place to personally escort visitors through this area under Health and Safety.

"The further development and enhancement of Duckett's Grove is subject to funding being available.

"Section 40 of the Wildlife Act 1976, as amended by Section of the Wildlife (Amendment) Act 2000, restricts the cutting of hedges during the nesting and breeding season for birds and wildlife, from March 1 to August 31, however outside of this period the approach roads to Duckettsgrove will be examined."