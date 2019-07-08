Protesters 'to take the train to Carlow' over cut backs at Bagenalstown Train Station

A third protest will be held on Thursday, July 11 over claims of a reduction in services at Bagenalstown Train Station.

Cllr Andy Gladney said they plan "to take the train to Carlow with people who may be interested in highlighting issues" at the station.

Bagenalstown Train Station has become "self-service" which Cllr Gladney says is affecting hundreds of local people, including elderly people, who use the service regularly.

However, Irish Rail say that they have dedicated Customer Service Officers (CSOs) on board many services on this route and will have them on all services shortly.

This means that there will always be assistance for wheelchair customers at Muine Bheag with the on board CSO there to help boarding and alighting.

Irish Rail previously hit out at an "illegal act" during one of the protests at Bagenalstown Train Station.