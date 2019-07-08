PICTURE: Carlow family issue appeal after 'very dear' pet went missing over the weekend

A Carlow family has issued an appeal after their "very dear" pet went missing over the weekend.

The lovely Janey, pictured above, has gone missing in the Nurney area of Carlow since Saturday morning and is a "very dear pet" of the local family.

A rally was on at the time and it's believed the roar of the engines frightened her and she ran away.

Have you seen the dog?

If so, contact us on Facebook or email: news@carlowlive.ie