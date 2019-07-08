Carlow's Fire Service receives three brand new Ford Ranger operational support vehicles
Great news!
CREDIT: Emergency Times
Carlow's Fire Service has received three brand new Ford Ranger operational support vehicles.
The vehicles have been fitted out with rear canopy, vehicle winch, roof mounted variable message sign, shelving, as well as the standard fire service vehicle safety systems.
The new Ford Rangers were delivered on Friday, which was also Acting Chief Fire Officer Alan O'Neill's last day.
Management at Carlow County Council @Carlow_Co_Co joined officers and firefighters at Carlow Fire Service @CarlowFRS for a handover of new vehicles to Act. Chief Fire Officer Alan O'Neill, on his final day at Carlow Fire Service before taking up new position in Westmeath as CFO pic.twitter.com/mt9H8x4wBo— Emergency Times (@emergencytimes) July 5, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on