Carlow's Fire Service receives three brand new Ford Ranger operational support vehicles

Great news!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

CREDIT: Emergency Times

Carlow's Fire Service has received three brand new Ford Ranger operational support vehicles.

The vehicles have been fitted out with rear canopy, vehicle winch, roof mounted variable message sign, shelving, as well as the standard fire service vehicle safety systems. 

The new Ford Rangers were delivered on Friday, which was also Acting Chief Fire Officer Alan O'Neill's last day.