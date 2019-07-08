Younity to hold annual outdoor event with a theme this year of 'Don't Limit Yourself'

Younity is to hold their annual outdoor event with a theme this year of "Don't Limit Yourself".

Organisers said: "We hold a yearly outdoor event, which involves different churches, businesses and individuals around Carlow coming together, to make this happen.

"This year will be our third year of holding this life changing event."

There will be a BBQ, refreshments, live music performances, games and spot prizes to win, soccer, colour hair braiding, horse shoe throwing, face painting, arts and crafts, bouncy castle, fire engines, balloon shaping, dancing and more.

The event will be on July 20 at Hanover Park, from 1pm to 4pm.

Younity's vision is "rooted in love, bringing hope and unity to the community, with a desire to see a safer and a better functioning society".