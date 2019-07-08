Temperatures could soar to 22C in some places this week, says Carlow forecaster
Summer, how are ya?
That's 99 weather!
The week will start dull and damp with rain in some parts but Monday will slowly improve through the day and will get up to 22C in Southern areas, according to www.carlowweather.com.
Forecaster Alan O'Reilly said the week "will be mixed with just about every sort of weather, dry, damp, cloudy, sunny, mild and warm".
He added: "Most of any rainfall will be in Northern areas though."
A dull and damp morning with rain in some parts. It will slowly improve through the day and getting up to 22c in Southern areas. pic.twitter.com/JM6Ode3ftD— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) July 8, 2019
