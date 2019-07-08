Gardaí seek the public's help in tracing 22-year-old Anna Reis who was last seen in Carlow

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Anna Reis, (22 years old). Anna was last seen in the Granby Row area of Carlow Town on Sunday, July 7 at approximately 7:30pm.

She last seen wearing dark ripped denim Jjeans, Nike Air Max purple and pink runners, a pink, white and black T-Shirt, and a fur jacket. Anna Reis is 5 foot 4 inches in height and she has black hair.

Anyone with information on Anna’s whereabouts are asked to contact Carlow Gardaí on (059) 9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.