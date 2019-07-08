Planning refused for demolition of outbuildings to construct 17 dwellings in Carlow

A planning application for the demolition of outbuildings to construct 17 dwellings in Carlow has been refused by Carlow County Council.

Peter Brazier made the application for the demolition of existing outbuildings, the construction of 17 dwellings, comprising of 5 two storey dwellings and 12 storey and a half semi-detached dwellings.

It also included the connection to the local watermain, public foul, and stormwater sewers, new splayed entrance and all associated site development works.

Carlow County Council refused the application on July 8.