Weekend will see warm weather and maybe even sunny spells, says Carlow forecaster

"Next weekend is looking pretty good at present with warm dry weather and maybe even good sunny spells, let’s hope that holds and the BBQs can get busy," says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

According to www.carloweather.com, we can also look forward to a warm week ahead with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, just the odd chance of a light shower with mist of any rain falling in Northern areas.

Tuesday is likely to be the warmest with some Southerly areas getting close to 25C if the sun breaks through, he added.