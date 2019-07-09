Local authority start advertising campaign over disposal of food waste

Are you waste compliant?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Have you seen the signs?

Carlow County Council are asking if you're waste compliant and have started an advertising campaign to raise awareness. 

If you live in an urban area, town or village with a population over 500, you must segregate your food waste.

Find out more here and avoid a fine of €75.