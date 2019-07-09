Carlow apartments and vacant houses going up for sale in online auction this week

Five Carlow properties are to go under the hammer as part of BidX1's online auction on July 10.

The first property up for sale is 11 Ballykealy Court, Ballykealy, Ballon and is a mid terrace two bedroom house extending to approximately 88sq.m and is a vacant possession.

It has a reserve price of €65,000.

A second property - Apartment 43 The View, Rochfort Manor, Carlow Town - is also to go up for sale with a guide price of €90,000.

The ground floor two bedroom apartment extends to approximately 77sq.m and is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €5,100 per annum.

Another property - with a reserve price of €75,000 - is an end of terrace three-bedroom house at 46 Graigowan, Tullow.

It is a vacant possession and extends to approximately 85sq.m on the site.

Meanwhile 29 Woodglade, Fenagh and is a semi detached three-bedroom house extending to approximately 111 sq.m and is also a vacant possession.

It has a reserve price of €130,000.

The one-bedroom Apartment 4 at Riverview, Inner Relief Road, Tullow (pictured above) has a reserve price of €50,000 and extends to 495 sq.ft.

It previously went under the virtual hammer last May but failed to secure a bid.

The online auction will take place on July 10.