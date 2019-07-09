'They're very high,' concerns over nettles growing on the River Barrow in Carlow

A councillor has raised concerns over the height of nettles on the River Barrow in Carlow.

Speaking at this month's full meeting of Carlow County Council, Cllr Andy Gladney called on Waterways Ireland to cut the nettles as he said "they're very high".

He added: "They were quick to cut down trees. Why are they no cutting down nettles? Is it because of pollination? Are they not allowed cut them or are they not bothered because they were pulled up over cutting trees?"