'It is like The Neverending Story,' Tullow footbridge three months passed completion date

Cllr Will Paton has likened the Tullow footbridge to "The Neverending Story" as the project is now three months passsed its original completion date.

The construction of the pedestrian bridge was to be finished the third week of April, but works are still ongoing.

Speaking at this month's meeting of Carlow County Council, he said: "It's like The Neverending Story," and he asked if the Council would ever see the completion of the project.

The local authority were asked to suspend commercial rates collection over the Tullow footbridge "disaster zone".

Speaking after this month's meeting, Cllr Paton added: "I have to wait for the Area Engineer to return from holiday to find out [about the completion date now for the project].

"It's unbelieveable that the project is so far behind."