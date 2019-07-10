Third public meeting to take place in coming weeks ahead of the Ploughing in September

A public meeting will take place on Monday, July 22 at 8.30pm in the former Leinster Hills Golf Club to discuss matters relating to the 2019 National Ploughing Championships in Carlow.

The Ploughing will take place at Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 17-19 of this year.

The showcase event attracts approximately 290,000 people over three days with hopes high that the President, Taoiseach, Ministers, RTÉ and television and sporting personalities will attend the Carlow event this year.