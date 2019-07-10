Council to fly Rainbow Flag outside County Hall in week leading up to the Pride Parade

Carlow County Council have agreed to fly the Rainbow Flag outside County Hall in the week leading up to the Pride Parade after a request by Cllr Will Paton.

The local authority have also agreed to fly the flag and march behind a banner at the inaugural parade on July 21.

Cllr Paton said: "I called on the chief executive to provide a banner for the Council to march in the parade with the Chair, Mayor and Municipal District Chairs marching in support of the LGBT Community in Carlow."

Carlow's historic inaugural parade takes place on July 21.