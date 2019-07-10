Hedges need to be cut earlier for school bus drivers over 'impassable' Carlow routes

Hedges need to be cut earlier in the year for school bus drivers over "impassable" Carlow routes, says Cllr Michael Doran.

He has appealed to the Council over cutting hedges for bus drivers as a "lot of routes are impassable".

Cllr Doran asked that they do something "before we start getting phone calls and be proactive about it".

"It would make life easier for bus drivers," he added.

Cllr Arthur McDonald said it is a problem with "cars getting scratched" also.

Section 40 of the Wildlife Act 1976, as amended by Section of the Wildlife (Amendment) Act 2000, restricts the cutting of hedges during the nesting and breeding season for birds and wildlife, from March 1 to August 31.

However, exceptions can be made locally if there are trafffic concerns or a danger to pedestrians.