Tyndall College to be open for public viewing after building is handed over this summer

The Tyndall College building is nearing completion and target dates have been set for this summer for a hand over.

Work halted on the school in January of last year when the UK-based Carillion Construction - which had sub-contracted the works - went bust.

The Irish company, Sammon, had been sub-contracted by Carillion to carry out the building work on its behalf as part of the Public Private Partnership, but Sammon then went into liquidation in June of 2018.

The debacle saw many local contractors left out of pocket by the collapse of the two companies. The replacement contractor, Woodvale, has been carrying out works on the site over the last few months to finish off the project.

A letter posted online from principal, Gerry McGill, provided details of some of the works completed to date.

He also said he would not provide details of the dates for the hand over "but as soon as we get the hand over the building will be open for public viewing".

The letter added: "The central stairwell has now been completely reinstalled and has been certified.

"Classroom furniture has been installed in all practical classrooms. Painters are almost finished with the entire building. Internal signage has been installed. Outdoor landscaping and car park are now complete."