Revealed: Carlow apartment and vacant house sold after handful of bids in online auction
One property sold above the reserve price
Apartment 4 Riverview, Inner Relief Road, Tullow, Carlow, R93 N504
A Carlow apartment and a vacant house have sold after a handful of bids in an online auction on Wednesday.
The first property - with a reserve price of €75,000 - is an end of terrace three-bedroom house at 46 Graigowan, Tullow.
It is a vacant possession and extends to approximately 85sq.m on the site.
It sold after three bids for €87,000.
The one-bedroom Apartment 4 at Riverview, Inner Relief Road, Tullow (pictured above) had a reserve price of €50,000 and extends to 495 sq.ft.
It previously went under the virtual hammer last May but failed to secure a bid.
It sold on Wednesday after one bid for €50,000.
