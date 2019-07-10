Revealed: Carlow apartment and vacant house sold after handful of bids in online auction

A Carlow apartment and a vacant house have sold after a handful of bids in an online auction on Wednesday.

The first property - with a reserve price of €75,000 - is an end of terrace three-bedroom house at 46 Graigowan, Tullow.

It is a vacant possession and extends to approximately 85sq.m on the site.

It sold after three bids for €87,000.

The one-bedroom Apartment 4 at Riverview, Inner Relief Road, Tullow (pictured above) had a reserve price of €50,000 and extends to 495 sq.ft.

It previously went under the virtual hammer last May but failed to secure a bid.

It sold on Wednesday after one bid for €50,000.