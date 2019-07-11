250 people still without power in Carlow this morning

Almost 250 households and businesses are without power this morning in Graiguenamanagh.

A fault at around 9am this morning knocked power for 234 people.

ESB Networks have said the fault should be fixed before 11am this morning, Thursday, July 11.

This follows a major fault resolved earlier in which 1,831 customers had their power knocked off in the Bagenalstown area.

That fault was resolved before 10am.

With regard to the Graiguenamanagh fault, ESB Networks said: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."