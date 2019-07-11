Gardaí investigating as house is ransacked during Carlow burglary

Gardaí investigating as house is ransacked during Carlow burglary

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at St Killian's Crescent, Carlow.

The incident occurred around 2pm on Tuesday, July 9.

The culprit entered through the back door of the house where a glass pane was removed.

The kitchen was ransacked during the ordeal but nothing was taken from the property.

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for information from the public.