Gardaí investigating as house is ransacked during Carlow burglary
Gardaí are investigating a burglary at St Killian's Crescent, Carlow.
The incident occurred around 2pm on Tuesday, July 9.
The culprit entered through the back door of the house where a glass pane was removed.
The kitchen was ransacked during the ordeal but nothing was taken from the property.
Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for information from the public.
