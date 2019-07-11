Carlow Vulnerable Customer Unit to help those at risk of financial abuse

Local Fianna Fáil Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed the launch of a Vulnerable Customer Unit in the Bank of Ireland in Carlow.

Senator Murnane O’Connor said it was appropriate that banks take a pro-active approach to help customers who were at risk of financial abuse.

She explained, “The new unit, comprised of eight specialists trained in community banking, fraud and financial crime, will provide assistance to anyone they believe is at risk of financial abuse or anyone who comes forward."

“Having been trained by organisations such as the National Council for the Blind, Sage Advocacy and the Rutland Centre, these specialists will be in a position to identify suspected financial abuses and deal with them in the appropriate manner."

“Financial professionals who serve our elderly, those with disabilities and more vulnerable people in our communities are very well placed to spot and prevent exploitation."

“I welcome the new unit to Carlow and I hope that other financial institutions instigate the same dedicated units," she concluded.