Tai Chi teacher training course coming to Carlow

Tai Chi instructor Rosaleen Fadden is bringing a Tai Chi Teacher Training course to Carlow for the first time in 2019.

Rosaleen completed the 3-year Teacher Training course herself and also the 2-year Advanced Training Level with Master Jason Chan in 2005.

She has been teaching Tai Chi at a teacher training level in Carlow, Kildare and Wicklow for the past 16 years.

Now she is bringing the Teacher Training programme to Carlow, starting with an introductory course this September 12, 2019.

Teachers with this Teacher Training qualification have the opportunity to teach Tai Chi, Chi Kung and Meditation to anyone as Tai Chi is suitable for all ages and abilities – making it a fulfilling career choice and you can also take this course solely for the purpose of self-development.

The Free Open Evening to introduce you to Tai Chi will be in the Talbot Hotel, Carlow on July 30, 2019, from 7-9pm and will include:

 Tai Chi Demonstration with opportunity to try

 DVD showings

 Information on classes and courses

 Possibility of enrolling on the night as the places on the Teacher Training Qualification will be limited

For more info or to book a place, you can contact Rosaleen on 086-0789241 or info@rosaleenfadden.com.