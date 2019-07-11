Tractor stopped by gardaí in South East had not been taxed or insured since 2004

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Tractor stopped by gardaí in South East had not been taxed or insured since 2004

Tractor stopped by gardaí in South East had not been taxed or insured since 2004

Gardaí have impounded a tractor after it was discovered without tax or insurance.

Wexford Road Policing Unit stopped the tractor because it had oil leaking from the engine.

Upon inspection, they discovered it hadn't been taxed or insured since 2004.

They impounded the vehicle pending further action.