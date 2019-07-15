School granted planning permission to build extension for three classrooms and science lab

A Carlow school has been granted conditional planning permission to build a two-storey extension which includes three classrooms and a science lab.

The Board of Management at Presentation College, Carlow sought permission for the construction of a two-storey standalone extension (circa 425m2) including three general classrooms, a science lab, preparation area.

It will also include toilets and ancillary accommodation with associated site work.

The development is at Askea, Carlow.

There are 13 conditions attached to the decision by Carlow County Council.