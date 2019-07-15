Production of water at treatment plant in Bagenalstown cut by nearly 30% after latest works

Irish Water working in partnership with Carlow County Council have outlined significant water savings in Bagenalstown due to a series of works they have carried out over the past few months.

Coffey Northumbrian Ltd working on behalf of Irish Water oversaw the replacement of problematic mains and backyard services in the town which will mean homes and businesses can enjoy a more robust and safe supply.

Irish Water leakage expert Mark O’Duffy, who is Network Programme Regional Lead said: "In Bagenalstown alone, we have replaced 6km of old water mains that were in poor condition.

"We have also replaced 156 lead backyard services and 80 public-side lead services. This has resulted in leakage savings of 470,000 litres of water per day.

"To put that into context, that is enough water to supply 970 households. As a direct result of this work, production of water at the treatment plant in Bagenalstown has been cut by nearly 30%.

"The size and scale of the challenge is clear but we have a plan to tackle the issue of leakage and we have also seen great savings in other parts of the county too thanks to leakage reductions works, with our find and fix crews also working to try and safeguard our water supply."

In some older properties water connections, typically made of iron or lead, were installed to the rear of the property and are often referred to as backyard service connections.

The pipework due to age and deteriorating condition is a significant source of leakage and reduced levels of service.

Back yard services are usually shared, running through a number of neighbouring properties making it difficult to detect and repair leaks. Since all properties share a connection, leaks and bursts affect all properties often resulting in low pressure.

The benefits of the back yard service works include:

A Reliable Water Supply – Replacing the old water mains with new water mains and service connections will reduce the instances of bursts and water outages and will ensure a reliable supply of water to customers in the area. Reduced Leaks – Replacement of old water mains and service connections in poor condition will eliminate existing leaks and reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground. Improved Water Quality – Removing existing old cast iron and lead from the water network and replacing them with new plastic pipes will reduce the risk of contamination. Improved Operation and Maintenance – These works will deliver cost savings by providing improved water network operation that will require less maintenance in the future.

Customers can phone Irish Water on Call save 1850 278 278 if they have any questions.

Further information on Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme is also available at www.water.ie

This work is part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme where €500 million is being invested to reduce the level of leakage across the country by fixing and replacing aging water mains.

This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy.

Other projects in Carlow aimed at reducing leakage and improving the water distribution network are also underway, e.g.

In Tullow, 1,315m of mains and 100 lead backyard services are being replaced

In Carlow Town, 600m of mains and 44 lead services have been replaced with a further 1,800m of mains currently being replaced

In Graiguecullen, 3,600m of mains and 380 lead backyard services are being replaced