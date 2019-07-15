PROPERTY: Two vacant homes in Carlow fail to secure any bids during online auction

The auction took place last week

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

29 Woodglade, Fenagh, Co. Carlow, R21 KX79

Two vacant homes in Carlow failed to secure any bids as part of BidX1's most recent online auction.

The property at Apartment 43 The View, Rochfort Manor, Carlow Town went up for sale with a guide price of €90,000 but it failed to garner any interest from buyers. 

The ground floor two bedroom apartment extends to approximately 77sq.m and is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €5,100 per annum.

Meanwhile, 29 Woodglade, Fenagh (pictured above) is a semi detached three-bedroom house extending to approximately 111 sq.m and is also a vacant possession. 

It had a reserve price of €130,000 but failed to secure a bid last week. 