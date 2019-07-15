Large number of complaints over speeding at Garryhill Cross and a 'restricted view'
Motorists are advised to slow down
Speed is a problem, says councillor
A local representative has received a large number of complaints over speeding at Garryhill Cross and a "restricted view" for motorists.
Cllr Arthur McDonald said he had received "quite a number of complaints about speed" at the road junction coming from the Fenagh side.
He added that there were also issues with a "restricted view" for motorists coming on to the junction.
It is understood that the area engineer, Jerry Crowley, is looking into the matter.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on