Large number of complaints over speeding at Garryhill Cross and a 'restricted view'

Motorists are advised to slow down

A local representative has received a large number of complaints over speeding at Garryhill Cross and a "restricted view" for motorists. 

Cllr Arthur McDonald said he had received "quite a number of complaints about speed" at the road junction coming from the Fenagh side. 

He added that there were also issues with a "restricted view" for motorists coming on to the junction. 

It is understood that the area engineer, Jerry Crowley, is looking into the matter. 