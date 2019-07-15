A local representative has received a large number of complaints over speeding at Garryhill Cross and a "restricted view" for motorists.

Cllr Arthur McDonald said he had received "quite a number of complaints about speed" at the road junction coming from the Fenagh side.

He added that there were also issues with a "restricted view" for motorists coming on to the junction.

It is understood that the area engineer, Jerry Crowley, is looking into the matter.