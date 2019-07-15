WATCH: Risk of heavy rain and thundery downpours this week, says Carlow forecaster
Rainfall over the next few days (CREDIT: Carlow Weather)
High pressure is going to slip away on Tuesday and then the lows start to attack from the West with unsettled weather, says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
According to www.carlowweather.com it will be wet on Wednesday and a risk of some heavy rain Friday with possibly some thundery downpours.
Rainfall from tomorrow to Friday as per ICON-EU weather model, showing some showers tomorrow with a risk of some heavy rain Friday but the track remains uncertain. pic.twitter.com/HzyXh4zduQ— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) July 15, 2019
