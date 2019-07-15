IT Carlow announce special activity day to highlight and promote female teens in sport

Institute of Technology Carlow and Carlow Local Sports Partnership along with a number of local sports clubs are coming together next month to make some noise about girls in sport with the announcement of a special activity day to highlight and promote female teens in sport.

Cluich do Chailíní, taking place on August 10 from 10am to 3pm, invites local girls aged 13-15yrs to get involved in a fun packed activity day, where they can avail of coaching from a variety of local sports clubs and meet female sports ambassadors.

Cluich do Chailíní is being organised on the back of the 20x20 (20% by 2020) campaign developed to create a cultural shift in society’s perception surrounding girls and women in sport and to change the subliminal bias in the Irish psyche that exists around girls and boys, or women and men, when it comes to sport.

The Cluich do Chailíní event will comprise hockey, gymnastics, girl’s Gaelic, dance, soccer and athletics. The day will end with a presentation ceremony.

The event will be live on Eventbrite with a nominal fee of €10 per participant. With just 30 places available, spaces are on a first come first served basis.

"With so much to celebrate when it comes to women’s sport in Ireland currently, Institute of Technology wants to jump on board the 20x20 campaign ethos and actively promote girls in sport.

"Current research has shown that female participation in physical activity drops in early teenage years and we want to help address this issue and support the movement," said Donal McNally, Head of Sport, Institute of Technology Carlow.

The 20x20 campaign seeks 20% more media coverage of women in sport by the end of 2020; 20% more female participation at player, coach, referee or administration level by the end of 2020; and 20% more attendance at women’s games and events by the end of 2020.