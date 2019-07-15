Carlow to receive €205,000 in funding under the Disabled Persons Grant Scheme

Carlow TD Pat Deering has welcomed funding for Carlow under the Disabled Persons Grant (DPG) Scheme and the Improvement Works in Lieu of Local Authority Housing Scheme.

Carlow County Council is to receive €205,000 in funding which represents the Department’s contribution of 90%, said Deputy Deering.

He said: "These grants are of immense importance to older people and people with disabilities who wish to remain living independently in their homes.

"The home improvements and adaptations carried out with these monies will also help facilitate the early return home from hospital for many as well as giving people support and options as regards living longer in their own homes."

The DPG scheme provides funding for extensions and adaptations to existing social housing stock for older people and people with a disability such as grab rails, disabled access ramps, wet rooms, downstairs bedrooms etc.

The scheme also provides extensions in cases of overcrowding. It is administered directly by our local authorities who prioritise the works required under the scheme each year.

The scheme assists older people and people with a disability to continue living in the comfort of their own homes. Exchequer funding meets 90% of the cost of the works in each property, with the local authority providing the remaining 10%.

Deputy Deering added: "The funding being provided also covers the Improvement Works in Lieu of social housing scheme (IWILs ) which allows local authorities to improve or extend privately owned accommodation, where the applicant has been approved for social housing.

"It allows those who are eligible to remain in private housing and as their housing need has been met, helps to reduce the demand for social housing. It can also support those who might otherwise find themselves homeless."