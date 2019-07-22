Calls for inquiry into animal abuse case and role of Carlow County Council in granting licence

Independent TD Thomas Pringle has asked the Minister for Rural and Community Development about plans to hold an inquiry into a recent animal abuse case in Carlow.

In a Parliamentary Question, Deputy Pringle asked about the Minister's plans "to hold an inquiry into the case" and "the role of Carlow County Council in granting a licence with conditions" yet refusing the information under a Freedom of Information request.

In response to Deputy Pringle's Parliamentary Question, Minister of State Sean Canney said: "My Department has overall policy responsibility for the Dog Breeding Establishments Act 2010.

"Under the Act local authorities are responsible for operational activities such as the registration, inspection and regulation of Dog Breeding Establishments, including enforcement activities.

"Section 18 of the Dog Breeding Establishments Act, 2010, permits a local authority to enter into arrangements with an organisation or persons connected with animal welfare with whom it has an arrangement under Section 15(3) of the Control of Dogs Act 1986. The procurement of any service in that regard, therefore, is a matter solely for each local authority."

He said that access to information sought under FOI legislation is also a matter for the relevant local authority, which is obliged to comply with FOI legislation, and he has no function in the matter.

The Minister added: "Last year, following a public consultation process my Department published new Guidelines for Dog Breeding Establishments.

"These were put in place under the Dog Breeding Establishments Act 2010, and came into effect on 1 January of this year.

"Some of the issues raised, including the issue referenced in the Deputy’s question, relate to matters beyond the scope of the guidelines and are being considered as part of a wider review of the legislation, in order to identify any necessary legislative amendments that may be required in the Act to further improve standards.

"My Department is considering these and other related matters as part of the review of the legislation that is in place."