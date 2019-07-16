Ballinkillen Teammates Forever Challenge on this weekend for Eoghan and Ruairí

Ballinkillen's fifth Teammates Forever Challenge will take place this Sunday with hundreds of children expected from different counties in remembrance of Eoghan and Ruairí Chada.

The hurling competition runs annually in the Carlow village for the two brothers who lost their lives in tragic circumstances on July 29, 2013.

The clubs involved this year include: Killeagh from Cork, HWH Buclody from Wexford and Clara GAA from Kilkenny.

Along with the various clubs organisers expect a big following of parents, grandparents and supporters.

You can click here to like the Ballinkillen Teammates Forever Challenge Facebook page.

As well as the matches there will be the usual Goalmouth Challenge and Ball Wall Challenge.