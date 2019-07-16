Models hinting at warmer weather around middle of next week, says Carlow forecaster

Forecast models are hinting at warmer weather possibly returning around the middle of next week, says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

According to www.carlowweather.com, it is still a long way off yet so "wait and see".

Alan added: "Thursday will have sunny spells and just the odd shower.

"There is a risk of some heavy rain Friday but it could stay south of us so it’s wait and see.

"Saturday looks a mixed day too with sunny spells and showers. Sunday is hard to call with risk of more persistent rain."