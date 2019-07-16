FUN: The Foundry club rules don't allow 'swinging, spinning or circle groups dancing'

Did you even know these rules were in place?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

It's a very popular venue in Carlow

The Foundry club rules don't allow "swinging, spinning or circle groups dancing". 

The "club rules" are posted on the wall at the entrance to the popular venue and they also state that "dancing on steps or standing on same is not allowed". 

Shoes must also be worn a tall times and they advise guests against the wearing of high-heels.

Have you ever seen these rules before? 