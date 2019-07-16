WATCH: This leak in Carlow was losing same amount of water that 120 houses use in a day
Wow!
The leak
A leak in Bagenalstown was losing the same amount of water that over 100 houses use in a day.
At .7 of a litre per second the leak was losing the same amount of water that approximately 120 house use in a 24-hour period.
The leak was fixed last week in Bagenalstown.
This leak was fixed last week in Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, by @Carlow_Co_Co and @CoffeyGroup. At .7 of a litre per second, this was losing the same amount of water as approximately 120 house use in a day. #FixingLeaks pic.twitter.com/bbvVBE7atC— Irish Water (@IrishWater) July 15, 2019
