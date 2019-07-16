Planning refused for restoration of quarry to grassland using 'imported soil and stone'

A planning application for the restoration of a quarry in Carlow to grassland using "imported soil and stone" has been refused by the local authority.

Smith Groundworks and Civil Engineering Ltd sought the restoration of a 6.17 hectare abandoned sand and gravel quarry at Tinnaclash, Hacketstown to agricultural grassland, by backfilling, using imported inert soil and stone.

It also included the construction of a blockwork boundary wall and all temporary ancillary development including a site office; portable toilet; wheel wash and improvement to the site entrance, access gates and access road and internal access tracks.

Carlow County Council have now refused the application - which was first lodged in November of last year.