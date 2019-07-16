Severe dumping in Carlow Town will lead to an 'infestation of rats', says councillor

Severe dumping at Springdale in Carlow Town will lead to an "infestation of rats", Cllr John Cassin has said as he called on the local authority to address the matter.

He was speaking at this month's meeting of Carlow County Council and he added that there was a "huge cost to dispose of it [the dumped rubbish]".

"It's quite unsightly and it will cause an infestation of rats. Could we dispose the piece of land to [a nearby] homeowner?".

Cllr Ken Murnane said a request was in with area engineer, Pat Harrington, to decide what needs to be done.