'We don't have anymore land in Borris for housing,' councillor hits out at local authority

"We don't have anymore land in Borris for housing," Cllr Willie Quinn has hit out at the local authority over the speed with which they are providing social housing in the area.

Cllr Quinn was speaking at this month's meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District when members agreed to put out to public consultation the proposed development of nine housing units at Pound Lane, Borris.

He said: "We don't have anymore land in Borris. This process has taken three years."

Director of Services at the local authority, Michael Doran, said the Council is looking at proposals for housing in Bagenalstown and Borris.

He added that in Borris the local authority have a site in mind.