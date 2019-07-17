'Very proud,' IT Carlow wins Irish Aviation Award on the back of a safety research project

The Dept of Aerospace, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering at Institute of Technology Carlow is on a high after winning the Safety Award at last week's Irish Aviation Awards, which took place in Dublin.

The Institute was up for both the Aviation Academic Education Award and the Safety Award, which it won on the night.

The Safety Award shortlist is on the back of a research project completed by Dr. Dorel Picovici, a lecturer in the Department of Aerospace, Mechanical and Electronic Engineering.

The ceremony saw trophies awarded to some of Ireland’s most deserving aviation companies over the past year, including work by Aer Lingus, Avolon, Stobart Air, George Best Belfast City Airport, and Dublin Airport, amongst others.

An independent panel of recognised and expert judges representing the aviation industry sector determined the winners.

This is the second time Institute of Technology Carlow has won at the Irish Aviation Awards. In 2015, it received the Aviation Academic Education Award that officially recognised IT Carlow as the leading aerospace education facility in the country.

“I was delighted to have had the opportunity to manage the Aircraft Vehicle Detection (AVoiD) research project. I am thankful to all involved and very proud that it received the Safety Award”, said Dr. Dorel Picovici

“IT Carlow is thrilled to receive another prestigious Irish Aviation Award and the Department extends its congratulations to Dr. Dorel Picovici for the win and his great research work that underpinned winning the Safety Award”, said Dr. Frances Hardiman, Head of Faculty of Engineering, Institute of Technology Carlow.

In 2015, Institute of Technology Carlow launched its €5.5million Centre for Aerospace Engineering, comprising an avionics workshop and a fleet of aircraft inside its own hangar, based at the Institute’s School of Engineering.

It provides undergraduates in pilot studies, aerospace and aircraft systems engineering with a simulated live aircraft maintenance environment in which to acquire the most up-to-date industry skills.

The Centre for Aerospace Engineering at IT Carlow facilitates the Institute’s niche degree courses in Aero Engineering and Pilot Studies and its Bachelor of Engineering in Aircraft Systems, which is the only course of its kind in the country.

IT Carlow is approved by the Irish Aviation Authority as a Part 147 Training Organisation where students may undertake the necessary theoretical and practical training toward obtaining their Aircraft Maintenance License (AML).

Graduates from the Bachelor of Engineering in Aircraft Systems programme have achieved type rating to work on aircraft such as the Boeing 757.

Graduates are enjoying careers with prestigious organisations such as the European Space Agency, Aer Lingus, British Airways, the UK’s Ministry of Defence and DLR (German Space Agency).