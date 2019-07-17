PICTURE: Carlow Community Policing Unit encourage people to support 'Business Watch'

Carlow Community Policing Unit members Garda Darren Leahy and Garda Frank Bergin were joined by Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Peter McConnon for a "Business Watch" information night held in Enterprise House in Carlow on Tuesday.

Members from the Carlow business community got an overview of "Business Watch".

Over the next few weeks Gardaí will be calling on businesses in Carlow to encourage people to join and support this Crime Prevention initiative in Carlow Town which will be assisted by Carlow Enterprise Board and Carlow Chamber of Commerce.