BIG READ: Homeless family staying in B&B with 'rats' offered accommodation in Carlow

A homeless family staying in a B&B with "rats and faeces and blood evident on the sheets" have been offered accommodation in Carlow.

The case was raised in the Dáil recently by Sinn Féin TD John Brady which prompted a heated row on the issue.

Deputy Brady said: "I am glad to see the Minister for Housing, Planing and Local Government [Eoghan Murphy] is here.

"Between January and 20 June, 90 Wicklow families presented to the Wicklow local authority as homeless.

"One of those families has had to resort to one of the local papers, which I am holding in my hand, to try to highlight their case and how they are being treated.

"After a considerable period of time they were offered what can only be described as substandard accommodation in a bed and breakfast.

"Where there were rats and faeces and blood was evident on the sheets. They complained and were subsequently put out of the accommodation. The Minister is aware because I have raised this with him directly."

Despite being continually interupted by An Leas-Cheann Comhairle, Pat 'The Cope' Gallagher, Deputy Brady added: "Can I conclude? That family had to resort to sleeping in their car. They were subsequently offered accommodation in County Carlow."

He was then asked to resume his said but said: "I raised this issue three weeks ago."

An Leas-Cheann Comhairle added: "Deputy Brady must have some respect for the Chair."

"I asked the Minister to do me the courtesy of allowing me to meet with him and his officials to deal with the serious issue," Deputy Brady added.

To which the chair said: "Deputy Brady must resume his seat."

This followed a litany of interruptions and comments by several TDs and Government ministers, the full dialogue is outlined below:

An Leas-Cheann Comhairle: I am not allowing the Minister to respond.

Deputy Heather Humphreys: It is a absolute disgrace. It is so disrespectful to the Chair.

An Leas-Cheann Comhairle: Deputy Brady is abusing his position. He has no monopoly on time in this House.

Deputy John Brady: Sorry-----

An Leas-Cheann Comhairle: Deputy Brady is abusing his position. I call on Deputy [Maurice] Quinlivan.

Deputy John Brady: I am sorry, a Leas-Cheann Comhairle. Can I get a response?

An Leas-Cheann Comhairle: You do not deserve one.

Deputy John Brady: The Minister has not given-----

An Leas-Cheann Comhairle: You do not deserve it.

(Interruptions).

Deputy John Brady: This family deserves a response. The Minister's silence has been deafening. Not only-----

Deputy Eoghan Murphy: Deputy Brady is now lying. I have spoken-----

An Leas-Cheann Comhairle: To say the least, Deputy Brady is being disorderly. Deputy Brady is abusing his position.

Deputy John Brady: Can I get a response?

An Leas-Cheann Comhairle: He is abusing his position. If the Deputy does not resume his seat I will ask him to leave the House.

Deputy John Brady: Can I get a response?

An Leas-Cheann Comhairle: I will ask him to leave the House if he does not resume his seat.

Deputy John Brady: If the Leas-Cheann Comhairle tells me I will get a response from the Minister I will resume my seat. Can I get a response from the Minister?

An Leas-Cheann Comhairle: Listen to me, please.

Deputy John Brady: Will the Leas-Cheann Comhairle ensure the Minister responds?

An Leas-Cheann Comhairle: Will the Deputy listen to me? He must resume his seat.

Deputy Pat Casey: He will not listen to anyone.

An Leas-Cheann Comhairle: If Deputy Brady does not resume his seat------

Deputy John Brady: Will the Minister-----

An Leas-Cheann Comhairle: Deputy Brady may have another motive. I might oblige him.

Deputy John Brady: Can I get an answer?

An Leas-Cheann Comhairle: I call on Deputy Quinlivan. The House has been very-----

Deputy Brendan Griffin: Deputy Brady is shameless.

Deputy John Brady: Can I get a response?

An Leas-Cheann Comhairle: Deputy Brady should listen to me and resume his seat. He has been totally disorderly. I gave him an opportunity to raise this. He brought in a newspaper. He is well able to make his own case without bringing in advertisements. Deputy Brady must not interrupt. I am warning him.

Deputy John Brady: Can I get a response?

An Leas-Cheann Comhairle: Deputy Brady may be playing another game.

Deputy John Brady: I am not playing any game.

An Leas-Cheann Comhairle: He obviously is. On the last day of sitting I will not allow-----

(Interruptions).

An Leas-Cheann Comhairle: Deputy Brady has no monopoly on time in this House. He has abused his position. I have been more than fair to the Members of this House. I will give the Minister 30 seconds to respond. If he does not wish to do so I cannot force him.

Deputy Charles Flanagan: These are bully boy tactics.

Deputy Heather Humphreys: It is shocking.

Deputy Eoghan Murphy: Deputy Brady is trying to misconstrue both my interaction with him in the last few weeks and the interaction between my Department and the planning and housing authorities in his constituency.

Deputy Heather Humphreys: Hear, hear.

Deputy Eoghan Murphy: He is abusing all of the Members of this House. He is not trying to get to the core of the issues involved. Time and time again, as his party has done, he has tried to use individual families in very difficult circumstances-----

(Interruptions).

An Leas-Cheann Comhairle: Deputy Brady may force me-----

Deputy Eoghan Murphy: ----for his own political attention and gain. It is disgusting.

Deputy John Brady: The Minister is using this as an opportunity to attack me.

Deputy Eoghan Murphy: On this side of the House we are in the business of helping families, not using their hurt to our advantage. Deputy Brady embarrasses himself.

Deputy John Brady: This is shameful.

An Leas-Cheann Comhairle: I call Deputy Quinlivan. There are more Members in this House than Deputy Brady.