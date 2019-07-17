Council awarded €45,000 for biodiverse awareness of Carlow's development

Carlow County Council has been awarded €45,000 to design and implement a project as part of the National Biodiversity Action Plan (NBAP) 2019-2021 funded by National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht

Following an application by Carlow County Council, a Carlow Town Biodiversity Strategy will be prepared in partnership with Carlow Town Development Forum with further projects supported in 2020 & 2021 which will designed as part of this strategy.

The National Biodiversity Action Plan captures objectives, targets and actions for biodiversity that will be undertaken by a wide range of Government, civil society and private sectors towards attaining Ireland’s "Vision for Biodiversity".

It states that in the future “biodiversity and ecosystems in Ireland are conserved and restored, delivering benefits essential for all sectors of society and that Ireland contributes to efforts to halt the loss of biodiversity and the degradation of ecosystems in the EU and globally”.

Speaking about the announcement of funding, Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council said: "We are delighted to work in partnership with a variety of stakeholders in County Carlow to gain support from the Department for funding to support new biodiversity actions which feed into the national green agenda for Ireland."

She added: "During the course of 2019 people will have a chance to engage in the development of the plan for Biodiversity for Carlow Town which is supported by Carlow Town Development Forum."

Welcoming the funding, Cllr, John Pender, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council said: "I welcome this funding which supports the development of services for Carlow County Council which protect and enhance the natural environment and support biodiversity."

He added: "This funding will help us raise awareness of the impact of climate change and the ways communities can address it in utilizing biodiversity actions."