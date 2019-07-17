Revealed: Council carried out €10,000 worth of 'urgent remedial works' on Carlow bridge
The local authority received funding for the works
Safety works
Carlow County Council have carried out €10,000 worth of "urgent remedial works" at Boggan Bridge on the N80.
The works involved "safety barrier replacement" and the Council submitted a bid and received funding approval to undertake the "urgent remedial works".
The contract was awarded and works were completed in May of this year.
