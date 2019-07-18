Carlow soccer club applies for planning permission to build new pitch and walking track
The development is at Augha Road, Nurney
A decision is due by Carlow County Council on September 5
Nurney Villa FC has applied for planning permission to build a new playing pitch as well as a walking track, flood lights, splayed entrance, access road, car parking, site fencing and all associated site development works.
The club - under Nurney Sporting Grounds Company Ltd - applied on July 12 to build the pitch at Augha Road, Nurney.
