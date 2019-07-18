Carlow soccer club applies for planning permission to build new pitch and walking track

The development is at Augha Road, Nurney

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on September 5

Nurney Villa FC has applied for planning permission to build a new playing pitch as well as a walking track, flood lights, splayed entrance, access road, car parking, site fencing and all associated site development works.

Read also: UPDATED: Full traffic plan announced for 2019 Ploughing Championships in Carlow

The club - under Nurney Sporting Grounds Company Ltd - applied on July 12 to build the pitch at Augha Road, Nurney. 

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on September 5. 